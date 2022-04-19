Regular Meeting, City Council
Monday, April 18, 2022
7:00 PM at City Hall
Call to Order
Roll Call
Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Community Highlight
1. Recognition of Wartburg College Men’s Wrestling Team 2022 NCAA Division III National Championship.
G. Proclamation.
1. Proclamation for Arbor Day.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of a 2022 Freightliner M2 with New Way Sidewinder 29-cubic yard refuse packer from Elliott Equipment Company of Grimes, Iowa for the net purchase price of $193,522.00 which will include a camera, 5 year/200,000-mile engine extended warranty, 5 year/ unlimited-mile transmission extended warranty, and includes the trade-in of a 2016 residential refuse truck for $95,000.00 for the Public Services Department.
2. Approve the purchase of a 2023 Freightliner M2 with New Way Cobra HC 25-cubic yard rear load refuse packer from Elliott Equipment Company of Grimes, Iowa for the purchase price of $149,632.00 which includes the trade-in of a 2016 Freightliner M2 for $82,500.00 for the Public Services Department.
3. Approve the purchase of a Kubota DM2028 Disc Mower from Deike Implement of Waverly, Iowa for the purchase price of $12,670.00 for the Vegetation Division of Leisure Services.
4. Approve the purchase of a Ryan Tracaire 3 Point Core Aerator from Turfwerks of Johnston, Iowa for the purchase price of $5,899.00 for the Parks Division of Leisure Services.
5. Approve the purchase of a Gravely Pro Turn 672 EFI Zero Turn Mower from Miller True Value of Waverly, Iowa for the purchase price of $8,500.00 which includes the trade-in of a 2006 Toro 3280D out front mower for $4,500.00 for the Golf Course Department.
6. Approve the purchase of a Toro Greensmaster 3150 Greens Mower from MTI Distributing of Bettendorf, Iowa for the purchase price of $36,770.39 which includes the trade-in of a 2006 Toro 3100 greens mower for $500.00 for the Golf Course Department.
7. Approve the purchase of a John Deere TX Gator UTV from Van Wall of Rock Island, Illinois for the purchase price of $9,240.00 which includes the trade-in of a 1987 Cushman 3-wheel cart for $750.00 for the Golf Course Department.
8. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 for the amount of $1,230.30.
9. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $16,321.53.
10. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Taxiway Connector 2022 for the amount of $7,716.00.
11. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction for the Cedar River Park for the amount of $87,083.83
12. Class C Liquor License for Wooden Foot Saloon
J. Regular Business.
Economic Development Commission update
Resolution 22-48, a Resolution adopting the Five-Year Waverly Economic Development Strategic Plan.
Update on the Fire Department Training Center.
Resolution 22-59, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1 to the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract for Project #5 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program.
Resolution 22-50, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey to create Parcel FF located at 1600 W. Bremer Avenue, Waverly, Iowa.
Resolution 22-51, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey to create Parcel EE located at 1900 Heritage Way, Waverly, Iowa.
Resolution 22-52, a Resolution approving the payment of TIF, Hotel/Motel Tax and Upper Story Façade Improvements Rebates to be paid in this fiscal year (2021-2022).
Resolution 22-53, a Resolution approving the renewal of an agreement with iCompass by Diligent Corporation, New York, NY for an online agenda management system.
Resolution 22-54, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Blacktop Service Co. for the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2022 and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
Resolution 22-55, a Resolution awarding the Citywide Asphalt Patching-Spring 2022 project.
Resolution 22-56, a Resolution approving the proposal to update PLC and VFD controls for the Well 5 Improvements and authorizing the Director of Public Works to sign the purchase proposal and installation agreement.
Resolution 22-57, a Resolution approving the proposal for Underwater Assessment from Terracon for the Building Renovations at 117 1st Street NE.
Resolution 22-58, a Resolution approving the purchase of a Toro Pro Force Debris Blower from MTI Distributing for the Parks Division of Leisure Services.
Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1100, an Ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of City of Waverly, Iowa, by repealing Chapter 90, thereof entitled Building Code and enacting and adopting a new Chapter 90 in lieu of entitled Building Code.
First Reading of Ordinance 1101, an Ordinance amending the City Code of Ordinances of Waverly, Iowa, by repealing Chapter 64, thereof entitled Weeds, and enacting and adopting a new Chapter 64, Weeds and setting a Public Hearing date for May 2, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
First Reading of Ordinance 1102, an Ordinance amending Chapter 72, Urban Chickens, of the Waverly Municipal Code by amending Section 72.3.
First Reading of Ordinance 1103, an Ordinance amending Chapter 100, Zoning, of the Waverly Municipal Code by amending Section 100.7.03 and 100.8.03 and setting a Public Hearing date for May 2, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
Approval of the Mayoral Appointment.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Senior Calendar April 2022
Staff Updates
City Council Comments
Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment