A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call (Lampe, Brandt, Gasch, Juhl, Nelson)
C. Approval of Agenda
1. January 10, 2022
D. Approval of Minutes
1. December 14, 2021
E. Public Hearing.
1. Variance Request for 1803 3rd Avenue NW, Waverly, Iowa.
F. Regular Business
1. Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District Amendment to the Special Provisional Use for Parcel ID 0526400003.
2. Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District Amendment to the Special Provisional Use for Parcel ID 0904100006.
G. Old Business
H. New Business
I. Adjournment