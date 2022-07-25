This past Saturday (July 16th) MSA was present at The City of Waverly’s Heritage Days festival. MSA had a great time unveiling draft concepts for Waverly’s Comprehensive Plan Update, Bike & Pedestrian Plan, Park & Open Space Plan, and Memorial Park Master Plan. This event provided a great opportunity for the public to provide in-person feedback and initial thoughts on these concepts.
For anyone not in attendance at Heritage Days or otherwise unable to participate, the draft concepts for these plans are available for comment and review at waverlyplanning.com. MSA will also be presenting and reviewing these concepts August 3rd from 6-8pm at the Civic Center. All are welcome!