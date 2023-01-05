For the last 21 years, Waverly Police Department's Sergeant Paul Leisinger has served the community faithfully.
Leisinger has been a member of the Waverly PD since 2001 after moving back to Iowa. In 2005, he was promoted to the second shift supervisor and has held the position ever since.
Before putting his badge on for the final time on Jan. 10, Paul was honored with a retirement reception at Waverly City Hall on Wednesday surrounded by colleagues, friends and family.
Halfway through the party, a small presentation was held with members of the fire department, police department and the city speaking.
"Congratulations Paul," Kevin Miller said. "Whenever the fire department ran into him on calls, he was very professional in everything that he did."
City Administrator James Bronner gave his thoughts on working with Paul and how tough it is to see him leave.
"Working in a town like this, the best part is being able to have parties like this," Bronner said. "The worst part is to when we lose someone like Paul."
Waverly PD Chief Rich Pursell commented on how difficult of a job being a police officer is and how well Paul handled it.
"Police officers sacrifice their safety and sanity, but I'm not sure Paul's sanity was always there," Pursell joked. "It isn't too often that an officer either makes it or sticks it out to retirement and Paul was always one of the best."
After telling a story about Paul saving someone's life, Pursell gave his insight about what made Paul one of the best.
"Anyone that knows Paul knows that he can deescalate a situation and make the right choices," Pursell said. "To you, thank you and congratulations."
Being a police officer gave Paul a chance to see both the best and the worst that a community can offer.
"This job is so much fun," Paul said. "There are good people and there are bad people and being able to see that from the background was so special to me."
After Paul's military career was over, he only had one thing on his mind: Returning to the town that he grew up in.
"When I moved back to Iowa I knew that I wanted to work in Waverly," Paul said. "Because of all these people behind me, this job has been an honor and a privilege."