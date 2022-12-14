City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Friday, December 23rd through Monday, December 26th for the Christmas holiday. Garbage and curbside recycling collection have been rescheduled as follows: Friday’s garbage will be collected on Thursday, December 22nd. Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be collected on Tuesday, December 27th.
City offices will also be closed on Monday, January 2nd for the New Year’s Day holiday. Monday’s garbage will be collected on Tuesday, January 3rd.