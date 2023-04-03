City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Friday, April 7 for Good Friday. There will be no garbage and recycling collection on this day. Friday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Thursday, April 6. Please remember to have your carts out by 7 a.m.
The Recycling Center & Yard Waste Site will be back open Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you have any questions, please contact Public Services at (319) 352-6247 or publicservices@waverlyia.com