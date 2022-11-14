City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed on November 24th and 25th for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no garbage picked up on these two days. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Wednesday, November 23rd. Friday’s garbage will be picked up on Monday, November 28th. The Recycling Center will be open on Saturday, November 26th from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
If you have any questions, please contact Public Services at (319) 352-6247 or publicservices@waverlyia.com.