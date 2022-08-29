All Bremer County Courthouse offices including Clerk of Court offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.
Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed Saturday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.
Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Please remember to have your garbage and recycling cans out for collection by 7:00 a.m. If you have questions about the holiday garbage and recycling schedule, please email publicservices@waverlyia.com.