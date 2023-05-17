City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day. There will be no garbage or recycling collection on this day. Monday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up on Tuesday, May 30. Please remember to have both out for collection by 7 a.m.
The Recycling Center and the Yard Waste Site will be open on Saturday, May 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you have any questions, please contact Public Services at (319) 352-6247 or publicservices@waverlyia.com