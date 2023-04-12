Spring collection week for bulky item pickup is scheduled for April 24 to April 28 this year. Items will be picked up from your curb at the regular landfill charge rate. Trip fees will be waved. Residents who want to take advantage of this program will need to schedule the bulky item pickup and make payment arrangements by calling (319) 352-6247 or by visiting www.waverlyia.com/pwspecialpickuprequest
Free collection of yard waste will be April 24 – May 5. Yard and garden waste must be bagged in biodegradable bags. Brush and sticks must be tied in bundles no larger than 4 feet long and 1½ feet around. Place yard waste materials at the curb on your regular garbage collection day.
