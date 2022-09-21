WAVERLY, Iowa– The City of Waverly, in collaboration with MSA Professional Services, Inc. (MSA) is gearing up for two events taking place in October. MSA will have a booth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City of Waverly’s Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 8. The public will have this opportunity to observe and provide feedback for the revised draft plans being made to Waverly’s Comprehensive Plan Update, Bike & Pedestrian Plan, Park & Open Space Plan, and Memorial Park Master Plan.
The City of Waverly and MSA will also be hosting a Waverly Plans Open House, on Wednesday Oct. 19 at City Hall from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., with short presentations (10 min) at 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The rest of the time that evening will allow attendies the opportunity to browse and discuss the revised Draft Plans with edits from the previous public input meeting. This event serves to present the public with their last opportunity to provide their input on the draft plans before they move toward finalization.The feedback from this meeting will be combined with the feedback from recent Council+Commission Meetings, pop-up events, and the various surveys on waverlyplanning.com.