The City of Waverly is hosting a Retirement Reception for Brian Sullivan on Monday, August 1, 2022. Cake and coffee will be served from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Waverly Civic Center and City Hall located at 200 First Street NE. Please join us.
Brian has been employed with the City of Waverly since July 15, 1996. He began as Street and Sanitation Foreman and was promoted to Public Services Superintendent in November of 1997. Brian has worked in Public Works for over 44 years. Prior to working for the City of Waverly, he worked for the City of Shell Rock for 17 years and 1 year as Water Superintendent for the City of Hampton.