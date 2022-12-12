The City of Waverly is hosting a Retirement Reception for Mike Gabe on Friday, January 6, 2023. Cake and coffee will be served from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Waverly Civic Center and City Hall located at 200 First Street NE. Please join us, all are welcome.
Mike has been employed with the City of Waverly since June, 1986. He began as a seasonal employee for the Street Department in June of 1986. As the seasonal position was set to end in the winter, Gabe began as the interim Assistant Mechanic due to an illness of the present Assistant Mechanic. He worked as the interim Assistant Mechanic until a full-time position opened up in the Solid Waste Department. He began in the Solid Waste Department in October of 1987 where he worked for 10½ years before taking a position in the Sewer/Storm Line Maintenance Division.