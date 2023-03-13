City of Waverly’s Yard Waste Site will reopen for the season on Monday, March 27, site conditions permitting.
The Yard Waste Site is located at 2800 5th Avenue NW (north of the Recycling Center). Waverly residents may dispose of leaves, grass clippings, garden waste, trees, branches, and brush here at no charge. It is also the drop-off site for old appliances, TVs, furniture, and other bulky items for a fee. The facility hours are 7 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
If you have any questions about the Yard Waste Site, please email publicservices@waverlyia.com