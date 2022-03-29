Waverly City Council will act on just one regular-business item, accepting additional right-of-way for Adams Parkway, when it meets Monday, April 4 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
In regular business, the council will consider a resolution, 22-47, accepting the dedication of additional right-of-way by JDM Property Holdings, LLC to the city of Waverly for Adams Parkway.
The Guest Council member for April will be Sue Van Hemert.
• A public hearing will be held on amending the Waverly building code by repealing and replacing Waverly Chapter 90, with both versions titled “Building Code.” It has been updated in keeping with Bremer County recommendations. The mayor and City Council will entertain any comments thereon. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the council will consider the second reading of Ordinance 1100, amending the city building code.
• Public comments on items not on the agenda. (Limit comments to 5 minutes and address the council as a whole.)
Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
• Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the 117 1st Street NE Building Renovations for the amount of $277.50.
• Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $990.00.
• Pay Request from Modern Design. Inc. dba Optometric Architects for the Cedar River Park Youth Ballfields for the amount of $7,500.00.
• Ownership update for Waverly Golf & Country Club.
• Class C Liquor License for Waverly Golf & Country Club.
• Class E Liquor License for Wal-Mart Supercenter #1005.
Reports from Boards and Commissions
• Library Board of Trustees Minutes from Nov. 9, Dec. 12, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, Feb. 10 and March 14.
• Monthly city financials from February.
• Staff updates
• City Council and mayor’s comments