German prisoners of WWII enjoyed the lifestyle of northern Iowa during their incarceration. One such prison camp was located just south of Waverly along the Shell Rock River. Linda Betsinger McCann has written a book titled “Prisoners of War in Iowa”. She will be presenting the book, as well as others she has written, at the Waverly Civic Center at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. Everyone is welcome to attend this presentation sponsored by the Bremer County Genealogical Society. Contact Mary Buls at 319-276-4753 for more information.
