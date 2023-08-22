Clara Viola Amanda Freebury, 95, of Nashua, Iowa, and formerly from Waverly, passed away on Sunday evening, August 20, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.
In honoring her wishes, Clara’s body has been cremated. A Memorial Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. A private burial of cremains will be in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Clara’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187