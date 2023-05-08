Bruce Clark of Waterloo has been re-elected to the board of directors of the Iowa Extension Council Association, according to Jennifer Vit, Executive Director of the association. Clark is an 11-year member of the Black Hawk County Extension Council and represents Regions 10 and 28 which includes Butler, Bremer, Fayette, Buchanan, and Black Hawk counties.
The Iowa Extension Council Association represents 900 council members in Iowa. At the local level, county extension councils manage ISU Extension and Outreach programs for families, communities and economic development, agriculture and natural resources, and 4-H youth development. The 25-member association board meets regularly to discuss issues and opportunities within Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“The association is proud to help extension councils partner with Iowa State University to promote and strengthen local program efforts,” Vit said. “Locally elected council members are a key to making the partnership successful.”
Connie Casson from Neola in West Pottawattamie County serves as President through June 2023. “The association leverages a statewide perspective to address issues and serves as a liaison with Iowa State University,” said Casson.
For more information about the Iowa Extension Council Association, visit iaextensioncouncils.org.