The Clarksville Indians continued their regular season dominance against Baxter behind the arm of Sierra Vance.
Vance made quick work of the Bolts in the first inning, sitting them down in order.
The strong Indian offense came up to bat with leadoff hitter Cailyn Hardy opening with a single. Jenna Myers followed that up with an RBI off a bobbled ball in the outfield to make it 1-0 with two outs.
Rachel Borchardt kept things going with an RBI double to left-center to put Clarksville up 2-0.
Vance started off the second inning with a strikeout. After a batter reached on an error, Vance sat the next two batters down with strikeouts to leave the runner stranded at first.
Katie Kampman started off the bottom of the second with an infield single. Emmalee Manwarren followed that up with an infield single to put runners on first and third. Manwarren then stole second during the next at-bat.
Hardy smacked a two-run double to right-center to clear the bases and put the Indians up 4-0.
Vance pitched in and helped herself with an RBI infield single to make it 5-0 with one out and runners on first and second.
Borchardt filled the bases with an infield single and two outs. The Indians couldn’t cross another run and left the bases loaded.
In the top of the third, Vance stayed strong in the circle. She sat the Bolts down in order adding two more strikeouts to her total.
The bottom of the inning saw an impressive two out rally. Claire Lodge started things off with a two RBI single to left to make the score 7-0.
Myers drew a walk to load the bases and Borchardt drew another walk to score a run.
Hannah Wangness pitched in with a two RBI single to make the score 10-0, still two outs in the inning.
Kampman hit another RBI double to left-center to make the score 11-0 by the end of the inning.
Vance stayed dominate by retiring the side in order yet again in the top of the fourth.
Lodge started off what would be the final inning with a triple to left that bounced off the fence. In the next at-bat, Lodge scored off a passed ball and made the final score 12-0 due to the mercy rule.
Vance finished the game with four innings pitched, seven strikeouts and no hits with no earned runs.
Clarksville will play next against Central Springs on Tuesday in an away game.