After a tough week that saw Clarksville lose their first games of the season, the Indians were looking to bounce back against Waverly-Shell Rock.
After a Sierra Vance strikeout to start the game, W-SR’s Mary Carolus snuck a single into center to get onto first with one out.
Vance showed off her pitching prowess by striking out the next two batters and stranding Carolus on first.
Maya Willey was in the circle for the Go-Hawks and allowed a four-pitch walk to Cailyn Hardy to start off the bottom of the first.
After advancing to second on a steal, Vance hit a grounder into the gap that Hardy was running in. Hardy was called out on interference while Vance moved onto first. Jenna Myers popped out to end the inning with no runs scored by either team.
After Sally Gade started off the inning with a hit by pitch, she moved to third off of a passed ball. Gade would eventually get stranded there as Vance notched her fourth and fifth strikeouts of the game.
Willey responded with three strikeouts of her own. The strikeouts kept the ever dangerous Clarksville bats at bay for at least another inning.
Kasey Fox reached on an error to the pitcher to begin the third. Willey helped her own cause with a hit to put runners on first and second with two outs. Vance stayed calm and struck out the final batter of the inning to not allow a run.
With the Indians back to the top of their order, Hardy slapped a two out hit to keep the inning alive. Willey forced a high fly-out from Hannah Wangsness to end the inning to keep the game scoreless after three.
Gade got on base for the second time in the game and advanced to third on a grounder to the pitcher. Lilly Stough scored Gade on a sac bunt to the pitcher to break open the scoring at 1-0.
Vance struck out her seventh Go-Hawk of the night to end the inning, allowing the one run.
With Clarksville in the heart of the order, it was a matter of time before the number nine ranked team in single A broke things open.
They did just that with Vance drawing a walk to begin the bottom of the fourth. Myers smacked a double to left that was nearly a home run. The hit put runners on second and third with no outs.
Rachel Borchardt put the first run on the board with an RBI single to tie things up 1-1.
Claire Lodge pitched in with an RBI single of her own to suddenly put the Indians up 2-1 with no outs in the inning. Molly Bloker hit a sac fly to right to score another and Katie Kampman hit into a fielder’s choice to extend the lead to 4-1.
The Indians went back out into the field and Kampman defended a bunt beautifully to start the fifth. Vance struck out the next two batters to sit the Go-Hawks down in order.
Hardy made it to third to start the bottom half of the inning and Vance helped herself with an RBI sac fly to go up 5-1.
The Go-Hawks wouldn’t go down without a fight though. Natalie Beck hit an RBI single to center to close the gap at 5-2.
Vance struck out her 10th batter of the game and fielded two ground balls to get out of the inning only allowing the single run.
Kiyrah Karstens came into relief for Willey in the sixth inning.
Clarksville put runners on second and third with a walk and a single/steal with no outs. Bloker hit an RBI fielder’s choice to extend the lead to 6-2.
Kampman reached first on a high throw to first and scored another run. Hardy closed out the scoring for the game with a deep RBI double to left to bring the score to 8-2.
Vance would go on to sit the Go-Hawks down in order to close out the win.
Clarksville will play next against North Tama or Janesville next Wednesday in the second round of playoffs.
W-SR will open their playoff campaign with a game in Mason City next Thursday.