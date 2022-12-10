Waterloo- Clarksville's boys basketball team (2-1) was looking for its third win of the season on Friday night against Waterloo Christian (3-1).
Carter Tesone broke the scoreless tie 2 minutes into the game with back-to-back layups to put the Indians ahead 4-0.
The Regents started to find the bottom of the basket from behind the arc and took an 8-6 lead which caused the Indians to take its first timeout of the game.
Ethan Myers was fouled at the end of the first quarter driving to the basket and the Regents took a 15-9 lead into the second quarter.
Tesone got into foul trouble early, picking up his third foul almost immediately in the second quarter with Clarksville down 25-9. The Regents were able to extend its lead by the end of the first half, 41-20. Eli Schmidt led the Indians with 10 points in the first half.
Three minutes into the third quarter, Waterloo Christian scored the first basket of the half to go ahead 43-20. Clarksville went on a 10-5 run to cut the lead to 48-30 late in the third quarter. By the end of the third quarter, Schmidt had upped his point total to 12 while the Indians were down 55-32.
Jacob Stauffer netted three baskets to bring the score to 61-43. The Regents called a sub timeout ahead 69-50 and finished off the game with a 71-53 win.
The Indians had three scorers in double digits with Schmidt leading the way with 16 points.