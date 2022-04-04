The Clarksville City Council voted 4-1 after emerging from a closed session Friday to terminate its police lieutenant.
Lt. Michael Tobin Jr. was terminated for misconduct following a 45-minute closed session for pre-disciplinary hearing, according to a press release from Clarksville City Attorney David Skilton.
After the closed session, the council returned to an open session. In it, the city attorney restated a recommendation to terminate Tobin, and subsequently, in the open session, the council voted.
Skilton told Waverly Newspapers that a pre-disciplinary hearing is a “a meeting of the council which provided Mr. Tobin the opportunity to be heard by the council before the implementation of any discipline.”
Skilton said Tobin was not present during the April 1 meeting.
Tobin started as a police officer with the city in 2018, according to records.
After the April 1 meeting, Clarksville Police Chief Barry Mackey issued a statement, which reads:
“Unfortunately, and in this unusual circumstance and in order to protect the integrity of an active, ongoing investigation being carried out by an outside agency, the city is being limited in what information is being released to the public because disclosure of certain details could jeopardize the outcome or the integrity of the investigation.”
The chief’s statement added that a “complete press release will be available at a later date.”