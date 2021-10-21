The 17th annual Fall Craft Expo returns Saturday in Clarksville. The show was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As in past years, the show that attracts thousands of shoppers will fill two gymnasiums at the Clarksville school, as well as outdoor vendors.
Over 80 exhibitors from across Iowa will be selling a wide variety of handmade craft items and repurposed creations. Most vendors from past years are returning, along with a few new creators and artists participating in the show. Shoppers also will find take home food vendors and a lunch stand in the east gym lobby, as well as Scratch Cupcakes on site.
Organizers have made some adjustments to the indoor layout to accommodate wider isles to try to provide more space for shoppers.
The show will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Clarksville school with free admission and free parking. There will also be additional vendors and food downtown along with fun shopping at the specialty shops in the community, including antiques and a quilt shop.
A sampling of the items you will find include home décor, furniture, metal art, jewelry, clothing, stone creations, baby and children items, sign art, food gifts, textile creations, yard art, vintage items, and much more.
Get ready for the Christmas season with a fun day of shopping in Clarksville on Oct. 23. More information on the Craft Expo can be found on Facebook and online at www.clarksvilleiowa.com. The event is sponsored by the Clarksville Commercial Club.