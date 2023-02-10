Clarksville- It's all about peaking at the right time.
The patented tough Indian defense started off hot against Rockford allowing Clarksville to take a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter.
At the end of the first quarter, Clarksville's defense created instant offense for an eight point flurry to end the first quarter ahead 19-2.
"The girls did a great job at sharing the ball," head coach Ross Timmermans said. "They did a great job on defense. Those things led to those 10 point outbursts and that was a lot of fun."
Halfway through the second quarter, the Indians were cruising to a 30-4 lead behind 11 points from Jenna Myers.
By the end of the first half, Clarksville led 34-6 behind multiple scoring outbursts. The Indians were also able to stay confident in their offensive gameplan.
"We've talked about quick buckets, quick offense," Timmermans said. "We want to stay confident behind the arc. It's really important for us to get on a roll and get hot early in regionals. I thought we did that tonight. We gained some momentum and some positive contributions from a lot of girls tonight."
Notably missing from the Clarksville lineup on Thursday was junior guard Mollie Bloker. Blker was injured helping at a local food bank and needed five staples to close the wound.
This isn't the first time that the Indians have had to deal with a starter out for injury or illness this season.
"We've dealt with injury and illness all throughout the season," Timmermans said. "We weren't even at full strength tonight. Our girls did a great job at picking up Molly's slack and they shot it really well."
The strong Clarksville defense continued in the second half, allowing the lead to grow to 39-8. By the end of the third quarter, the Indians led 47-10 and allowing the running clock rule to begin.
With the score out of reach, the subs came in and the Indians cruised to a 55-20 victory behind 14 points from Myer and another 10 from Cailyn Hardy.
The boys basketball team made an appearance to support the girls team and were showing great school spirit throughout the game.
"These girls are very externally motivated," Timmermans said. "To hear that crowd and feel that excitement, made it really feel like tournament time. I was really thankful to the boys team in their white tonight cheering the girls on."
Not everything goes well in a basketball game, even in a blowout like Thursday night. For Timmermans and the Indians, it was about making sure that the team was firing on all cylinders.
"You want to make sure you get everyone in," Timmermans said. "We also want to make sure that in tournament time, the rotation stays in a rhythm. We want everyone to get some playing time and I think that we accomplished everything that we wanted to tonight."
The Indians will host round two against conference opponent Don Bosco next Tuesday.