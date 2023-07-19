The Clarksville Fire Department will be holding the First Annual “Summer Fun Day” on Sunday, July 30 at Volunteer City Park on the south edge of Clarksville.
The event is meant to provide a time for the community to come together for some fun and food. The family friendly event will bring back waterball fights, which have not been held in Clarksville for several years. All ages are welcome to participate. A hot dog meal will be served for a free-will donation, along with other food trucks that will be at the event, including ice cream. The fire department will also have information on fire safety such as smoke detectors etc. You are encouraged to bring your lawn chairs and come spend a Sunday afternoon with your family at Volunteer Park, including the splashpad and playground. The food will be served starting at 11 a.m. until gone.
No pre-registration or fee is required to participate in the waterball fights.