Clarksville’s Got GAME
Monday, September 12
Junior High Volleyball @ Dunkerton 4:15
Junior High Football VS Rockford 4:15
Tuesday, September 13
Junior High Volleyball @ Waterloo Christian 4:15
PowderPuff Game @ 7PM
Wednesday, September 14
Teacher In-service Dismissal@ 2:00
Thursday, September 15
Junior High Volleyball @ Nashua Plainfield 4:15
Coronation @ 7PM
Friday, September 16
12:45 dismissal schedule for class competitions
Pep Rally @ 2 PM
Parade @ 2:30PM
Varsity Football VS West Central @ 7PM
Saturday, September 17
Cross Country @ BCLUW 9AM
Homecoming Dance (HS ONLY) 8-10PM
Homecoming 2022 Dress Up Days
Monday- Jumanji- Wear animal print or safari attire
Tuesday- Twister- Wear tie dye items
Wednesday-Rodeo-poly- Wear rodeo/ western/ country attire
Thursday- Sorry!- Class assigned colors. Blue: 12th, 8th, 4th, K; Yellow: 11th, 7th, 3rd, PK; Red: 10th, 6th, 2nd; Green: 9th, 5th, 1st
Friday- Chess- Wear black or maroon. Game will be a black out.
{div}Court: Cori Brase, Gracie Kielman, Cailyn Hardy, Rachel Borchardt, Tess Lampe, Jenna Meyrs, Brandt Reints, Ethan Myers, Jacob Stauffer, Levi Kampman, Eric Laures, and Conner Tesone{/div}
