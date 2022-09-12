Homecoming Court

Front: Cori Brase, Gracie Kielman, Cailyn Hardy, Rachel Borchardt, Tess Lampe, and Jenna Meyrs Back: Brandt Reints, Ethan Myers, Jacob Stauffer, Levi Kampman, Eric Laures, and Conner Tesone

Clarksville’s Got GAME

Monday, September 12