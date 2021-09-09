The Clarksville Public Library is pleased to host author Chad Lewis, who will be presenting his program “Iowa’s Most Haunted Locations – The Scariest Places in Iowa.”
This will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Clarksville Community School’s West (elementary) Gym (please enter through cafeteria doors on East Prospect Street. There will be bleacher seating). Please note: To better allow distancing, this is will be held at the school gym, NOT at the library.
This presentation takes the audience on a ghostly journey to some of the most haunted places in the state. It covers the entire state, from wandering ghosts in the North Woods, to a haunted B&B in Dubuque. From phantom creatures prowling the woods to graveyard apparitions located in your own backyard, no place in Iowa is without its own hauntings.
For over two decades Chad Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. From tracking Vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to searching for ghosts in Ireland’s castles, Chad has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal.
This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the Clarksville Public Library 319-278-1168 with any questions.