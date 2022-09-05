The Clarksville Public Library (103 W. Greene St., Clarksville) will be hosting the Iowa State Historical Society’s mobile museum featuring “Iowa’s People & Places” exhibition from September 12-14. The 300-square-foot museum on wheels will be parked in front of the library and open for free, self-guided tours on: Monday, Sept. 12th 1-6 pm; Tuesday, Sept. 13th 10-5 pm; and Wednesday, Sept. 14th 10-6 pm. It is packed with 56 artifacts and videos that explore 13,000 years of Iowa history, from its earliest residents to those who call it home today. The mobile museum is handicapped accessible. Please contact the library with any questions (319) 278-1168.
