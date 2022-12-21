Clarksville- The Clarksville Indians were able to pull off a win over Janesville for the first time in nearly 11 years on Tuesday night.
Janesville’s Keegan Eastman tied the game at 6-6 2:30 into the game and Eli Schmidt had three points for the Indians.
With 2:30 left in the first quarter, the Indians were able to take a 10-8 lead and Carter Tesone hit a buzzer beater floater to put Clarksville ahead 17-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Tesone converted an and-1 to push the Indian lead to 12 with 6 minutes left to play in the second quarter. The Wildcats took a timeout down 29-15 in the middle of the quarter.
With two minutes left in the half, Clarksville was able to extend its lead to 31-17. Isaac Jones was able to hit two threes in the final minute to cut the Indian lead to 39-25 at halftime.
Schmidt was able to get a steal from the stought zone defense and get a breakaway layup to put the Indians ahead 47-28 3 minutes into the third quarter.
Clarksville’s offense and defense was dominant throughout the game and it led to a 53-20 lead late in the third quarter. Janesville trailed 54-32 at the end of the third quarter and the Indian dominance didn’t stop with the quarter change.
Clarksville went on an 8-4 run in the first 3 minutes of the fourth quarter and led 62-37. The Indians were able to come away with the 63-40 win behind 23 points from Schmidt and Jacob Stauffer had 18 points. Jones led Janesville with nine points.
This win against Janesville was the first for Clarksville since January of 2011 and to head coach Eric Crandall, it came as a bit of a surprise.
“It is sort of surprising,” Crandall said. “They [Janesville] have been so good for so long, and they still have a lot of good players and a great coaching staff. Our guys have just bought in and worked really hard this year. Our goal was to move up the conference standings and we are doing that so far. I didn’t expect to play so well for so much of the game tonight.”
The Clarksville defense was stifling, not allowing much opportunity for the Wildcats to get good looks at the basket and the defense turned turnovers into points.
“Our defense was key tonight,” Crandall said. “We’ve really picked it up the last couple of home games especially. Our defense definitely has to feed our offense. We aren’t the best executing team and we got guys that go where they want to go offensively, but if we get turnovers and fast breaks it is going to give us points and give us a chance”
The Indians have already doubled its win total from the last two year, having just two wins in the last two seasons combined, and Crandall boils that down to experience and hard work.
“These guys have just worked,” Crandall said. “A lot of them played when they were freshmen and sophomores. Now they are juniors and seniors and we have had more offseason work in the weight room and in practice. They come to practice every day and it comes down to hard work. No mysteries with us, we just want to get better each day.”