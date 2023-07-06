CLARKSVILLE - For the second straight year, the Clarksville softball team got their postseason started against Janesville.
And on Thursday night, it was a tough one for the Indians throughout the game because of the improved Wildcat defense mixed with the long break between games.
"They definitely made some great plays tonight to make it tough for us," head coach Katie Burman said. "Their shortstop and centerfielder made some good catches and our girls were hitting the ball well.
"We had a long break from our last game in the regular season, over a week since the end of the regular season, so it took some time for us to get on the bats."
Clarksville was able to jump out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning and they were able to tack on two more and lead 6-0 after three.
The Wildcats were able to buckle down through the fourth and fifth innings and held the Indians scoreless, but they were also scoreless to keep the game at 6-0 entering the sixth.
Paige Kampman started off the sixth by blasting a ball to center that just missed clearing the fence, but Paige was motoring around the bases and ended up with an inside-the-park home run.
"We just moved her up to the leadoff hitter," Burman said. "She's so fast and she is starting to come on with her bat. We wanted her to be on base for our second hitter and our power hitters, but I guess if she comes all the way around that's good too."
Emmalee Manwarren was also swinging the bat well at the top of the lineup throughout the game with a 3-4 performance, an RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases.
Needing two runs to end the game early by run rule, Hannah Wangsness stepped up to the plate and sent a moon shot over the left-center field fence for a three-run home run to give the Indians the 11-0 win over Janesville.
"She's got the power to do that," Burman said. "She did great all night with her two-strike approach and she's really starting to come on with her bat as the season progresses."
Cailyn Hardy did her thing in the circle with a nearly perfect game. She allowed only two base runners, a single and a walked batter, and she paired that with 10 strikeouts through the six innings.
"I knew she needed a break after a ton of games to end the season," Burman said. "Hopefully she's ready to go on Friday having a good game under her belt."
Clarksville will host Don Bosco on Friday in the semifinals of the district tournament and these teams are very familiar with each other.
In the two meetings this season, Clarksville won both of them, but game one was close, 5-3.
"They are a tough squad," Burman said. "We had a very close game the first time around. They have some good hitters, good defense and it's hard to score against them. They are going to be coming for us."
Janesville Notable Statlines
Aleah Limkemann: 1-2, 1 strikeout
Hayden Pugh: 0-2, 1 walk, 1 strikeout
Janesville Pitching
Zoey Barnes: 5 innings pitched, 10 hits allowed, 3 walked batters, 10 earned runs, 2 home runs allowed.
Clarksville Notable Statlines
Emmalee Manwarren: 3-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 3 stolen bases
Paige Kampman: 2-3, 1 walk, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored, 1 home run
Hannah Wangsness: 3-4, 6 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 home run
Clarksville Pitching
Cailyn Hardy: 6 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 10 strikeouts, 1 walked batter. Credited with the win.
Janesville..... 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
Clarksville.... 4 1 1 0 0 5 - 11