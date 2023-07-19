FORT DODGE - Trying something new.
Is the state tournament the best time to try something new? Maybe, but the Clarksville softball team made it work on Tuesday night in their quarterfinal matchup against Southeast Warren.
Coming into Tuesday’s contest, the Indians used extra base hits to do most of the damage, but it was bunting that got the job done for Clarksville.
“We bunt a little bit during games,” head coach Katie Burman said. “We do power hit, but tonight the bunts were working and they weren’t popping them up, they beat out the throws or they reached on an error.”
The first four innings were a stalemate, with neither team able to put many baserunners on, save the third inning where the Indians had the bases loaded with two outs, but no runs crossed the plate.
Then the fifth inning came and so did the bunts.
Six straight hits from the middle of the lineup scored five runs, capped off by a Hannah Wangness RBI single.
The catalyst for the run production came from Emmalee Manwarren on a squeeze bunt, the first of the season in game or practice.
“I have never, ever done a squeeze play before,” Burman joked. “That was our first time ever and they executed it perfectly. We never even practiced it. The baserunning or anything. They just executed everything perfectly.”
The first four innings of the game on Tuesday were a wakeup call for Clarksville to show them that they belonged in the state tournament and that they could beat last year’s runner-up.
“I think in those first four innings, we realized that it was zero to zero,” Burman said. “We are just as good as them and when you come in as the sixth seed, they’re the third and were in the finals last year, you know they’re a good team.”
After the five-run fifth inning, Cailyn Hardy went to work and kept the Warhawks in check and she also flashed some defensive skill in the circle with two assists in the bottom of the fifth.
Looking for insurance runs in the top of the sixth, Hardy helped herself out with a bases-loaded, two RBI blooper to left field to extend Clarksville’s lead to 7-0.
While SE Warren was able to get one run back in the bottom of the sixth, it wasn’t enough.
With runners on first and third in the bottom of the seventh, Hardy took a deep breath with a full count and delivered the final strike and let out a victorious roar that signified the 7-1 win for the Indians.
“I think these girls came in really determined after what happened two years ago at state,” Burman said. “We knew that we had to break it open because they [SE Warren] are really good hitters. One girl got it rolling and we just kept it going and going. We knew that we had to get a decent lead because they could climb back.”
Coming into the state tournament, Clarksville held a 28-1 record, a tie for the lowest amount of losses for state qualifying teams. The lone loss came to 5A opponent, Waterloo West, with multiple starters absent from the lineup.
The low ranking, sixth, may come from strength of schedule, but Burman and Co. are still using it as motivation.
“I definitely think that our strength of schedule is holding us back in that sense,” Burman said. “We know that too, but coming down here, we knew that we were going to see competition that we’ve never seen before. That sixth seed is kind of fun because you really have nothing to lose.”
On Wednesday, the Indians will face off against second-seeded North Linn, a perennial powerhouse in class 2A before this season.
“We are going to watch the game from tonight,” Burman said. “We don’t know a ton about them, but then again we didn’t know a ton about Southeast Warren tonight. When we play our best, it’s against teams that we don’t know too much about.”
Notable Statlines
Cailyn Hardy: 2-4, 3 RBI, 1 run scored
Hannah Wangsness: 1-4, 1 RBI
Jenna Myers: 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 walk
Emmalee Manwarren: 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored
Clarksville Pitching
Cailyn Hardy 7 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 4 strikeouts, 1 walked batter, 0 earned runs.
Clarksville................ 0 0 0 0 5 2 0 — 7
Southeast Warren.... 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1