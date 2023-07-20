FORT DODGE - One simple miscue.
That was the difference in the 2-1 loss for the Clarksville softball team against a tough North Linn squad.
The game was delayed for over an hour after the schedule fell behind and the Indians were rushed over to a different field and were playing five minutes later for a berth in the 1A state championship game.
The first four innings only took half an hour, but it was eventful.
In the bottom of the first inning with two outs and two strikes, Cailyn Hardy threw the exact pitch that was called, but Jersey Peyton sent it over the left-centerfield fence to put the Lynx up 2-0 early.
"That was my pitch calling on that one," head coach Katie Burman said. "I called a high one, and looking back, I definitely shouldn't have done that."
Hindsight is always 20-20, but there were still six more innings to play and the game was a stalemate up until the fifth.
It wasn't until the 13th batter of the game that Clarksville was able to not only get their first hit of the game, but their first baserunner in general after a Rachel Borchardt double.
"We had to wait around and switch fields, but they still kept their heads in the game," Burman said. "I think when you get down, you get in the box and want things to happen so I think they were speeding up their at-bats and chasing after things and not looking for our pitches. And maybe that was our weakness tonight, getting down early."
After Borchardt's courtesy runner advanced to third base, Mollie Bloker stepped up and drilled an RBI single to the outfield to cut the Lynx's lead to 2-1 after five.
Clarksville's offense was able to get a couple of more opportunities in the sixth and seventh innings, but the North Linn defense was too strong and the Indians fell just short of returning to the state title game.
"I'm nothing but proud of them," Burman said. "Losing two to one to a great North Linn team that deserves to be in the finals is awesome for them. I think that speaks volumes to how good we were and how close we were. I'm proud of them for giving up two runs early, but not giving up any runs for the rest of the night."
Borchardt has been hitting the cover off of the ball all season, but at the state tournament, she has been one of the few to make solid contact consistently over the last two days.
"We are going to miss her so much," Burman joked. "She had a huge double tonight, some good hits yesterday and some great scoops over at first base. All of us coaches looked at each other and thought 'Man we are going to miss her next year.'
"She's also been really sick recently and you wouldn't have any idea. She's playing lights out right now. For her to be playing through the sickness and standing out like that, it's awesome."
With the loss, Clarksville will now play for third place on Friday at 3 p.m. against Wayne.
The day break will be a good opportunity for the squad to change their mindset from winning championships, to winning the next best thing.
"I think getting a win will be really important," Burman said. "I told them in the huddle afterwards that third place is going to feel really good on Friday. It's good that we get a day off to change our mindset to it's ok to not be in the finals. It's the same atmosphere and the same diamond so it should be a good end to the season."