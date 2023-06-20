CLARKSVILLE - It only took 53 minutes for the Clarksville softball team to come away with a win on Monday night.
Monday night was also senior night for four seniors on the Indian squad in Cailyn Hardy, Jenna Myers, Rachel Borchardt and Cori Brase.
“They’ve meant so much to the program,” head coach Katie Burman said. “They started right when we started going to state so they’ve set the tone for everyone else. All four of them are key players that we are going to miss next year.
“We are losing a pitcher, a catcher, first base and Cori Brase just came out last year and she’s one of the best additions we’ve ever had in the dugout.
When the game started, Hardy had no issue working through the top of the Royal lineup with two strikeouts.
Jenna Myers got the Indians on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI double and Paige Kampman extended the Clarksville lead to 3-0 after a two RBI double of her own.
Just a few batters later, Mollie Bloker slapped a two RBI single to the outfield and with one out, Clarksville led 7-0.
Paige knocked in her third RBI of the night towards the end of the first inning and Clarksville led 11-0 after the first inning and they sent 16 batters to the plate.
“Feeding off of each other has always been the way it works here,” Burman said. “A couple of people get a base hit, one person follows and the dugout starts getting into it.”
It was another quick top half of an inning for Hardy in the circle with another strikeout.
In the bottom half of the second, the Royals flashed some leather for a double-play to end the inning.
Myers has been hitting the cover off the ball lately and she ended the game on Monday night with a deep fly to dead center field to give the Indians the 12-0 win in just three innings.
With the win, Clarksville is now a perfect 19-0 on the season and their bats have been red-hot all season.
“Our bats have been awesome all year,” Burman said. “That first inning was crazy, it was probably the best that we’ve ever had. Last week, we had five game in-a-row, this week we have five games in-a-row, but they had two days off for tonight. That helped a lot, just being fresh from two days of having nothing.”
Finding things to work on during a perfect season can be difficult for some teams, but for Clarksville, goal reflection happens after every game.
“We all have big goals and we talk about them in the huddle after the game,” Burman said. “We take it one game at a time and not look to far ahead, but we have some tough games ahead of us this week. It’s good to have this kind of game before the tough ones ahead of us.”
Regional pairings will be released soon and with a tough Don Bosco tournament on the horizon, it could offer a chance to play free of burden for the Indians.
“I think those games have perfect timing,” Burman said. “I do believe that regional parings come out near the end of the week so we are in the Don Bosco tournament on Friday and Saturday hopefully after those come out. We can really use those games to see where people fit perfectly. There are also some really good teams there so it will be a good tune-up before playoffs.”
Notable Statlines
Jenna Myers: 3-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 home run
Paige Kampman: 2-2, 3 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 stolen base
Mollie Bloker: 1-2, 1 strikeouts, 2 RBI, 1 run scored
Rachel Borchardt: 0-2, 2 RBI, 1 run
Clarksville Pitching
Cailyn Hardy: 3 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts, 0 hits allowed
Colo-Nesco..... 0 0 0 - 0
Clarksville...... 11 0 1 - 12