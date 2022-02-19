DES MOINES — Before the spotlight shines on the best wrestlers in the state Saturday night, the rest of the top eight in each weight class had their moments to settle who gets which medals.
When the dust settled Saturday afternoon, Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken and Denver's Joe Ebaugh came away with bronze-medal finishes in the Class 1A portion of the Iowa State Wrestling Championships inside Wells Fargo Arena.
Rinken, after a disappointing 7-3 defeat in Friday's semifinals to Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield, came back Saturday morning to win his 106-pound consolation semifinal with a 19-3 technical fall over Case Monat, of North Tama in 5 minutes, 44 seconds. Rinken then followed that by taking a 5-4 decision against Brock Morris, of Cascade.
Ebaugh, Denver's lone representative and wrestling at 132 pounds, had been in the back side of the bracket since losing a quarterfinal bout to Brody Neighbor, of Alburnett. On Saturday morning, Ebaugh grabbed an 11-2 major decision against Elliot Conney, of Nodaway Valley, to earn a rematch with Neighbor for third place.
The Cyclone took advantage of the second shot, as Ebaugh earned a 7-4 victory over Neighbor to take the third-place step on the podium.
In other placement action, N-P's Trey Nelson took fifth place at 138 after losing an 11-0 major decision to Central Springs' Clayton McDonough in the consolation semifinals and bouncing back to win the next match, 4-1, over Kaiden Knaack, of Don Bosco.
Fellow Husky senior McKade Munn grabbed seventh place at 152 with a 14-6 major decision against David Helson, of Council Bluffs St. Albert.. Kendrick Huck, though, finished in eighth place at 126 after Dyersville Beckman's Nick Schmidt pinned him in 3:43.
North Butler-Clarksville had three wrestlers in Saturday's early session. Both Tanner Arjes, at 126, and MaKade Bloker, at 170, took fifth, while Kolben Miller finished in seventh at 195.
Arjes' day started with a 10-1 major decision defeat to Cameron Clark of West Sioux in the consolation semifinal and then took a 4-2 decision against Don Bosco's Kyler Knaack.
Bloker fell to Max Kohl, of Lisbon, in 3:28 during their consolation semifinal match, but he then pinned Aiden Udell, of Iowa City Regina, in a rematch of their quarterfinal bout, where Udell won in a 1:12 stick on Friday afternoon.
Miller won his seventh-place match against Carter Davis, of Underwood, in a 6-1 decision.
Sumner-Fredericksburg's sole surviving wrestler, Cole Judisch, went 0-2 on Saturday to wind up in sixth. He was pinned twice, first by Tegan Slaybaugh, of AC/GC, in 5:03, and by Brody Brisker, of Wilton, in 3:36.
Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit finished his tournament in fifth place after splitting his two matches Saturday. He dropped a 3-2 decision to West Sioux's Braden Graff, but bounced back in the fifth-place match to take an 8-1 decision against Preston Klostermann, of Alburnett.
Heading into Satuirday's championships, Nashua-Plainfield lies in sixth place with 68.5 points, while NB-C is in seventh with 59. Don Bosco was in the lead with 143.5 points, with Lisbon in second with 115 and Logan-Magnolia in third with 88.