DES MOINES — The placement matches are complete at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships, and one Go-Hawk has earned a bronze medal.
Baz Diaz, a freshman 145-pounder for Waverly-Shell Rock, defeated Ankeny's Jace Anderson with a 5-2 decision in the Class 3A third-place match Saturday afternoon inside Wells Fargo Arena. Until the championships are wrestled Saturday night, it is the highest placement for W-SR.
The Go-Hawks had two wrestlers in the consolation semifinals earlier Saturday morning, with Diaz taking a 3-1 decision over Bettendorf's Duston Bohen. Meanwhile, at 113, Zane Behrends dropped a 7-0 result to Bowen Downey, of Indianola, before taking sixth with a 6-2 loss to Connor Fiser of Bondurant-Farrar.
In other placement bouts Saturday afternoon, Braxten Westendorf lost 11-5 to Cody Hay of Bondurant-Farrar in the 120-pound seventh-place match. Carter Fecht took seventh place at 132 by defeating Donovan Card, of Norwalk, 9-3, and Cayden Langreck placed eighth after being pinned by Newton's Brennan Amos in 1 minute, 58 seconds.
Four Go-Hawks will be vying for championships Saturday night. Ryder Block will face West Des Moines Valley's Jacob Frost at 138 pounds, 160-pounder Aiden Riggins will go against Carson Martinson of Southeast Polk, McCrae Hagarty wrestles Bradley Hills of Bettendorf at 195 pounds, and heavyweight Jake Walker goes against Ben Reiland of Norwalk.
Festivities begin at 5:45 p.m. with awards ceremonies followed by the grand march at 6 p.m. and the championship bouts afterwards.
In the team race, Southeast Polk has retaken the lead with 154 points. They have three wrestlers in the finals.
Waukee Northwest is in second with 137 points and four finalists, while W-SR is in third with 135 points. Iowa City West is next with 87 points, followed by Bettendorf with 86 and West Des Moines Dowling with 82.