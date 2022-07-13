The Chrome Cruiser car show, an annual event for local classic car buffs is already scheduled for June 11, 2023, again in Shell Rock.
The lineup of over 100 classic automobiles each year includes cars and trucks from Butler and Bremer counties as well as around northeast Iowa. It is a Sunday social event that includes a 60s D.J. and access to tasty food at the local food and ice cream establishments in downtown Shell Rock. Classic car aficionados gather to reminisce about the glory days and admire the beauty and design of a wide variety of vintage cars and trucks from the 1930s and beyond.
The stars of the show are typically among the impressive beauties representing the nostalgic muscle power and chrome statements of the 1960s. Automobile owners share information about access to parts and accessories as well as exterior and interior maintenance and detailing expertise.
The Cruise coordinator and organization president for the last twenty-five years, Terry Arends, noted that the show began in Waverly but has been held in Shell Rock for the last 15 years because of the location. People like the idea of the car show centered in the middle of a small town where they have access to a restaurant for breakfast and lunch. Shell Rock also has a successful ice cream shop, the Scoop, which is much appreciated by car show participants on a warm summer day. Terry noted that the show brings between 200 and 300 people who send him email messages commenting on how much they love the town. In addition to the car show, the Cruisers used to drive around together to nearby communities for dine out events. They also conducted fundraising events and gave over $25,000 to various Butler and Bremer County community needs.
After 25 years of group member activities and months of advance planning each year to coordinate the car show, Terry is turning the keys to the Chrome Cruiser organization over to new leadership. Terry says that the leadership of the car show fell on him as the Chrome Cruisers president, and it is time for him to spend more time with his wife Linda and their family. The Chrome Cruisers was a loose organization with little requirements from the members but Terry organized it as a non-profit 501C so it could collect donations and sponsorships to cover the cost of trophies and engage in community fund-raising. This year, the cost of $2,600 trophies and was covered fully by local sponsorships. Lon Peterson, a long time Chrome Cruiser member who participates each year with multiple classic cars expressed great admiration shared by all the organization members for the work that Terry has done over the years to make the event a regional draw to the area and to keep the organization together.
Fortunately, the event and the activities will continue. Jesse and Tom Fasse from Shell Rock are now in the driver’s seat and are creating a new group to continue the car show in Shell Rock and to promote the love of old cars in the area. They secured the date for next year’s show on the city calendar. While the event is being transformed and expanded by the new leadership team to encompass larger goals, The Chrome Cruisers will remain part of the larger vision that will include fully restored or works in progress automobiles. There will also be room for new cars. The DJ, Travis Miller, will still be there on Cherry Street. Tom and Jesse are hoping to get more local sponsors for advertising and awards. They also hope to bring out more people to enjoy a family event in Shell Rock.
According to Jesse, “the car show benefits the sense of community we all value. This community is full of people who want to make sure things keep happening here. It is an event where people can take pride in their vehicles and their community, and it brings hundreds of people from out of town here.”
Tom and Jesse also want to make sure the event continues to support commercial endeavors like food establishments and the ice cream shop. They are hoping Shell Rock will be recognized as a cultural center for old cars for a long time to come through an expanded networking and information sharing infrastructure.
Tom and Jesse are encouraging anyone who wants to help with next year’s event to contact them at jessifasse@gmail.com