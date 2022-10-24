Claudette Sharon Meyer, 87, of Waverly, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Life Care Center of Greeneville in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Claudette was born January 6, 1935, in Plainfield, Iowa, the daughter of Claude and Lucille (Grapp) Smith. She was baptized in 1947 at the First Baptist Church in Plainfield. She was a 1953 graduate of Plainfield High School. On September 12, 1954, she was united in marriage to Herbert Meyer in Plainfield. To this union two daughters were born, Diane and Karen. She was employed with Shield Bantam in Waverly from 1952 until 1957. In 1964, she started her career at the Rohlf Memorial Clinic where she did everything but be a doctor or nurse, retiring in February of 2015. Herbert passed away in 2017, and Claudette continued to live in Waverly.