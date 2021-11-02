In 2018, 13 freshmen met at the high school, hoping to start their own robotics team. The Shell Bots was formed, and since then they have made robots that competed with teams all over Iowa.
As a brand new team, they have faced the challenge of learning to raise funds, design a robot completely from the ground up, and present their accomplishments to judges. Countless trials and errors later, the Shell Bots have been awarded for their robots’ performance level, teamwork, and engineering skills – winning the Think Award, Motivate Award, and Finalist Alliance trophy at the Superqualifier.
In each season, they ensured a focus on performing service in their community, such as packing lunches with United Way, introducing kids to the engineering process through lego builds, and collecting used glasses with the Lions club. This year, they hope to serve their community and local animal life by organizing a city-wide clean up day in Waverly, and are in need of volunteers.
Meet the members of the Shell Bots at the bandshell (beside Kohlman Park) from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7. From there, groups will take different routes around town, and spend the next few hours picking up what they can find, especially along the river.
The Shell Bots will supply garbage bags and gloves, but feel free to bring your own. Please wear high-visibility clothing and bring life jackets for your safety by the river.
For more information, contact team member Elyse Storlie at 319-504-5260 or estorlie22@wsr.k12.ia.us.