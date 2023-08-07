Clifford Ben Wardlaw, 63, passed away suddenly on August 1, 2023. Born on March 24, 1960, to Rebecca and Jim Wardlaw in Pueblo, CO. He spent his childhood traveling the US with his three siblings: Pauline, Robert, and John. The family settled in Waverly, IA, where he graduated from WSR High School and later Wartburg College.
After college, he moved to the Twin Cities to attend the University of MN Law School. He spent his career as a prosecutor and served the federal government in Iraq and Pakistan. For the past six years, Cliff worked in the Polk County Attorney’s Office in Crookston, MN, where he found himself among friends.
Cliff loved to host barbecues for his family, drink beer, and play golf. His library was a prized possession. Cliff was stubborn at times but had an incredibly generous heart and loved to share his knowledge with family and friends. His golfing legacy will live on in the many sets he gifted to those around him. Cliff’s dry sense of humor and sarcastic wit is something that will be dearly missed. He cherished being a grandfather to Waverly, Landon, Gretchen, Kaleb, Nora, Eli, John, and Benjamin. His daughters will miss his terrible retellings of Derry Girls storylines.
Cliff is survived by his parents, Jim and Rebecca Wardlaw, his sister Pauline (Doug) Janssen, brother Robert (LeighAnn) Wardlaw, his daughters: Leah Lawrence, Megan (Bobby) Procaccini, Meredith (Lester Wilfredo, the reason the Twins lose) Wardlaw Rodriguez, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his partner Kristi, who brought him great joy and peace.
He was preceded in death by his brother John Wardlaw of Cardington, OH and his maternal grandparents Benito and Pauline Roque of Pueblo, CO.
In typical Cliff fashion, he did not want a service, just a celebration of life with details to be determined.