Cedar Falls Christian Church is holding a clothes drive for the Afghan refugees placed at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.
New clothing and near new clothes are being collected through Sunday, Oct. 3 between the hours of noon to 6 p.m. daily. Financial donations will also be accepted.
All community members are urged to assist in meeting the urgent clothing needs of Afghan refugees.
Due to military restrictions, only new clothing can be delivered quickly to the refugees. Near new clothing is acceptable, but takes much longer to be processed and provided to the refugees.
NOTE: Due to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, approximately 8,700 Afghans have been placed at Ft. McCoy in Wisconsin. Many arrived with only the clothes they were wearing. There are adults and children who “have nothing” according to our contact at Fort McCoy. The Red Cross does not provide clothing, and the need is urgent as the weather gets cooler.