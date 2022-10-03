Wolff (copy) (copy)

Iowa Senate 29 Democratic Candidate Jenn Wolff

Iowans across Senate District 29 (Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, and most of Floyd counties) are saying “No!” to the carbon pipeline. There are several reasons for this.

There are safety concerns. In the event of a carbon pipeline leak, a plume of CO2 gas can emerge, odorless and colorless, an asphyxiant that can suffocate all living beings, and prevent combustion vehicles like cars from starting to enable an escape to safety.

