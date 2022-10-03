Iowans across Senate District 29 (Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, and most of Floyd counties) are saying “No!” to the carbon pipeline. There are several reasons for this.
There are safety concerns. In the event of a carbon pipeline leak, a plume of CO2 gas can emerge, odorless and colorless, an asphyxiant that can suffocate all living beings, and prevent combustion vehicles like cars from starting to enable an escape to safety.
At concentrations between 2-10%, CO2 can cause nausea, dizziness, headache, mental confusion, increased blood pressure and respiratory rate. Above 10%, suffocation and death can occur within minutes.
There are concerns about eminent domain. Eminent domain is the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation. The carbon pipelines are not a public utility but a profit maker for private companies.
There are concerns that the carbon pipelines would only address a small fraction of the carbon reduction that is needed to deal with our climate crisis.
And Iowans are concerned about their land. Most Iowans who own and work on the land still believe in taking care of that land. The carbon pipelines would do more harm than good.
As a state senate candidate for District 29 I’m in alignment with the land owners, the farmers, the indigenous peoples and environmentalists who are against the carbon pipelines.
We need to do something about carbon and climate but this is not the right answer for Iowa. Our people and our land should be prioritized over profits.
Jenn Wolff is a candidate for Iowa Senate 29 Democratic