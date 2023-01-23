Trapshooting is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation.
Trapshooting is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation.
Waverly-Shell Rock has seen a growth in numbers along with the state of Iowa in the amount of participants in the sport.
“This last year was had 37 team members from seventh to 12th grade,” head coach Darin Froelich said. “Last year, we did an intermediate squad with seventh and eighth-graders and we’ve averaged right around 25 to 27 just in the high school level.”
The Go-Hawk trapshooting team typically competes against New Hampton, Cedar Falls, Nashua-Plainfield and other area teams. W-SR is right around the average high school team, which can be anywhere from 25-50 athletes.
This week, the club will be holding two informational meetings for current and prospective trapshooters. On Tuesday, the middle schoolers will meet in the middle school auditorium at 3:30 p.m. and on Thursday, the high schoolers will meet in Rada Auditorium at the same time.
“For the seventh and eighth-graders, we are hoping for 10 to 15 new team members from the information meeting,” Froelich said. “At the high school meeting, it would be great to have 10 to 15 as well.”
Trapshooting offers athletes of all skill levels to compete at every meet and also get the chance to shoot at the state tournament at the end of the year.
“The biggest benefit is that this isn’t a traditional sport,” Froelich said. “Every single team member competes at every meet against all other squads. Every single kid gets the opportunity to compete at the state meet and it is all inclusive to boys and girls. Every day you are looking to improve yourself from the previous scores.”
Iowa is one of the largest states for highest trapshooting and has seen exponential growth in recent years, which brings in more opportunities for college scholarships.
“When it comes down to it, it is the fastest growing sport in the nation,” Froelich said. “I’ve seen the non-traditional athletes come to trapshooting and it allows each one of these kids to compete. The state tournament has gone from a few hundred kids to over 4,000. Last year, there were over 4,200 kids and there were over 1,000,000 targets thrown at the state tournament.”
