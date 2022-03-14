A new law was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 3 that regulates who can participate in which sport, which has garnered reactions on all sides of the issue in the week following its passage.
The Iowa Legislature passed House File 2416 in late February, which bars transgender girls and women from competing in women’s sports at the interscholastic and intercollegiate levels in the state. The bill states that athletes must compete in events that correspond to “the sex listed on a student’s official birth certificate” and not the one in which they identify.
Speaking for both himself and his fellow administrators and coaches, Waverly-Shell Rock athletic director and girls basketball coach Greg Bodensteiner said the new law was something he and others were looking for, even though he was not in direct support of the bill.
In a phone interview with Waverly Newspapers the day after its signing, Bodensteiner said from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s state basketball tournament that the state needed to provide direction on the topic.
“I don’t know what the right answer is,” Bodensteiner said. “We needed some guildance or something from the state because there was … no direction given before. It was a tough situation to navigate as a school, as a coach, as an athletic director.
“Now that — right, wrong or indifferent — there’s some direction to provide clarity in how we would handle that.”
However, Wartburg College president Darrel Colson issued a statement on March 8 that showed support for transgender individuals as well as the LGBTQ+ community.
“Wartburg continues to comply with Titles VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title IX of the Educational Amendments Acts of 1972, as well as many other federal laws and regulations pursuant to law that ensure nondiscrimination,” Colson said. “Moreover, and perhaps more important, at a deeper, more spiritual level, Wartburg College is firmly committed to preserving a mutually respectful environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity among all students, faculty, and staff, making imperative our compliance with those laws and regulations.”
Title IX states that nobody will be discriminated against on the basis of sex in education programs or activities that receives federal financial assistance.
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Board of Governors voted on a similar issue earlier in 2022. Their vote concluded that the issue would be resolved in a sport-by-sport basis. This vote came after criticism of transgender Penn University swimmer Lia Thomas qualified for the national championships.
Gay and transgender rights groups have rallied against the legislation. They believe that HF 2416 violates Title IX and other federal civil rights laws.
Becky Smith, director of Iowa Safe Schools, told Iowa Capital Dispatch in a story published just after the bill signing ceremony, that transgender girls are not a threat to girls sports.
“We’re extremely disappointed that this law passed,” Smith said.
Overall reaction to the bill has a near-even split. In a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released March 9, 46% of the 813 Iowans surveyed by Selzer and Co. between Feb. 28 and March 2 favored the new law, while 45% opposed it and 9% were not sure. The poll has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.4%.
Broken down politically, Republicans strongly favored it at 72%, Democrats opposed it at a 77% level, while independent voters slightly favored it by a margin of 48% to 45%. The Register also reported that a slight majority of women (52%) reject the law, while most men (55%) support it.
The poll also showed those who have children under age 18 also are in favor of the bill at 54%.
The new law adds a new section to Iowa Code 261I that covers extracurricular athletics. Section 261I.2(1)(b) states, “Only female athletes, based on their sex, may participate in any team sport, or athletic event designated as being for females, women or girls.”
Subsection 2 of the new law allows for female athletes, parents, teams or schools to sue an offender that allows a transgender girl to compete for damages with a two-year statute of limitations.
However, some members of the LGBTQ+ community are — to use an NFL term — throwing the challenge flag at the new regulation. Deyton Love, an openly gay hurdler at Wartburg College, was shocked that the transgender sports bill passed.
“I thought as a state we were progressing with LGBTQ+ rights, but after this, I think the state of Iowa has regressed,” Love said. “The track team has not said anything directly about the bill but it is definitely an elephant in the room.”
Knights women’s soccer coach Tiffany Pins also expressed disappointment.
“For me, any time we are taking participation opportunities away from athletes for any reason it may be is not something that I can stand by,” Pins said. “The NCAA has a very different stance from what our state now does and that is going to cause a lot of confusion for the college.”
Bodensteiner and W-SR volleyball coach EaVon Woodin told Waverly Newspapers that they hadn’t encountered a transgender girl either wanting to play for the Go-Hawks or as an opponent yet. However, they know they are out there.
“It’s certainly something where some direction was needed,” Bodensteiner reiterated. “It would help people manage it going forward. I have a feeling that there is going to be a lot more having to do with this in the future than where things are at right now.”
Woodin added that rather than transgender girls, she’s had boys ask her to join the volleyball team. The Iowa High School Athletic Association does not sanction the sport for boys, but Woodin’s son, Greg, a banker in the Chicago area, told her that boys volleyball, sanctioned by the Illinois High School Association in the spring, is a big sport there.
“I don’t know if anybody’s ever pushed (boys volleyball) enough in Iowa,” Woodin said, referring to the IGHSAU’s recent announcement that girls wrestling would be sanctioned starting in 2022-23.
“They have clubs and stuff… I have some 13s and 14s (age group) tournaments, and they have three or four boys on their girls team in club volleyball. They’ll let them do that. I think they can only have like two or three (boys) on each team.”
She added that several colleges at the NCAA Division III and NAIA level in Iowa have men’s volleyball, as both organizations hold championships in the sport during the spring season. The conferences that the University of Iowa, Iowa State and UNI belong — the Big Ten, Big 12 and Missouri Valley, respectively — do not have men’s volleyball at the championship level.
With the addition of girls wrestling, the only sport in Iowa other than volleyball that doesn’t have an equivalent in the opposite gender is football. However, HF 2416 doesn’t bar girls from participating in boys sports.
Also, cheerleading, dance and drill team are activities that are not gender-specific.
Love, the Wartburg hurdler, has seen some of the ripple effect among the LGBTQ+ community through various online comments about its impact on people like him in the future.
“I haven’t seen too much directly in front of me but more opinions about how people feel about the LGBTQ+ community online,” Love said. “There were people that I thought were allies of us voicing very different views from that. I can imagine it scaring trans members of the community fighting to do what they love, which is competing.”
Pins, the women’s soccer coach, supports Title IX. She believes that the new law is taking a step back from all the work that has been done in the past.
“I think this was passed because of the fear of the unknown,” Pins said. “This message of it will take away opportunities from young females as well.
“I think more education about the topic could easily overturn this. As a country I believe that we are moving in the wrong direction when it comes to this topic.”
However, W-SR AD Bodensteiner wasn’t sure how Title IX could be applied at the high school level.
“I think we all know that there’s going to be more — I don’t know if litigation is the right word — but there’s going to be a lot more about this topic in the near future,” he said. “For those who support or don’t support the current situation, I feel there’s going to be lots of opportunities for people for their voices to be heard and change possibly to be made yet again.”