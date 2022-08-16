Cole Theodore Diesburg, age 26, of Waukon, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Cole was born on September 14, 1995, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Dawn (Heyenga) Destival and Chuck Diesburg. He was raised in Waverly and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 2017. During his life he worked as a welder at Unverferth Manufacturing in Shell Rock, Iowa and as a Wind Turbine Tech.
Cole was the best son a mother could have and was always there for whoever needed his help. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, Kristian, and his dog Clutch, however, he also liked racing cars, playing pool, country music, and dancing.
Coles memory is honored by his girlfriend, Kristian Gunderson of Waukon; mother Dawn (Matt) Destival of Waverly; father, Chuck Diesburg of Charles City; maternal grandmother, Beverly Sutter of Commerce, Michigan; maternal grandfather, Edwin Heyenga of Dike, Iowa; paternal grandparents, Cletus and Connie Diesburg of Ionia, Iowa; aunts, Heather (Matt) Werth of Iowa City and Lora (Paul) Lokenvitz of Ionia; and uncles, David Diesburg of New Hampton, Iowa and Mike Diesburg of Charleston, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Troy Diesburg his cousin, Amber Diesburg, and his step-grandfather, Tom Sutter.
A Celebration of Cole’s Life will be held by his father, Chuck, on Friday, August 19, at V.F.W. in Charles City, Iowa at 3 p.m. Cole’s mother, Dawn will have a formal service at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home on Thursday August 18, visitation will start at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a 1 p.m. funeral service. Memorials may be directed to Cole’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187