Cole Theodore Diesburg, age 26, of Waukon, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Cole was born on September 14, 1995, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Dawn (Heyenga) Destival and Chuck Diesburg. He was raised in Waverly and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 2017. During his life he worked as a welder at Unverferth Manufacturing in Shell Rock, Iowa and as a Wind Turbine Tech.