Waverly Newspapers congratulates the four kids who have earned prizes for their excellence in coloring stockings in the annual Christmas Coloring Contest.
In the 1-to-5-year-old category, Payten Parsons, 4, of Waverly, took first place, followed by Bryce Murray, 5, of Janesville. Winning in the 6-to-9-year-old age group, Jack Juhl, 7, of rural Waverly, was in first, with Tenley Parsons, 6, of Waverly, taking second.
First-prize winners received a $10 bill, while the runners-up each received a $5 bill.
Be watching for more contests, including the upcoming Easter coloring contest and our monthly online photo contests.