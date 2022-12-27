Iowa Regional Utilities Association and Love and Lace held a coloring contest to help raise money to build a water well in Africa for children without drinking water, as part of their mission to “Celebrate the Miracle of Water.” Winners of the contest were Rosaline Sweeney, 9, and Maddie Vierow, 7.
Coloring Contest
Tags
sistercarrie
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Entertainment Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
22°
Clear
- Humidity: 77%
- Cloud Coverage: 45%
- Wind: 16 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:39:45 AM
- Sunset: 04:42:37 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 21F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 21F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. High 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.