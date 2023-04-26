Colton Zupke, a junior from Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, has been selected to represent Butler County REC at the 2023 Rural Electric Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., June 17-23. Zupke is the son of Butler County REC members Ryan and Ann Zupke of Fredericksburg. He is active in football, basketball, and track and is a member of the National Honor Society and FFA, in which he is a committee chairperson and involved in public speaking competitions.
While on the Youth Tour, Zupke will join students from more than 40 additional electric cooperatives in Iowa and over 1,800 students from across America to explore our nation’s capital. Along with meeting their congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., the participants will tour historic sites, explore the Smithsonian museums and cruise the Potomac. The fast-paced, informative week leaves students filled with inspiration and a better understanding of the role electric cooperatives play in our country.
Zupke will receive a $500 scholarship upon entry into an accredited college.
The goal of the Youth Tour and scholarship programs at Butler County REC is to support education and to provide opportunities for youth in rural Iowa.