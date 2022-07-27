Spectators packed the bleachers at the Bremer County Fair track and spilled into the roped standing-room areas as the Combine Demolition Derby got underway Wednesday night.
Iowa State University student and Sumner-Fredericksburg alumna Molly Niewoehner’s true rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” moved announcer and self-identified former military member Dennis Tellin enough that he remarked on it.
2022 National Runner-Up Elite Ms. Agriculture USA Amanda Sadler of Waterloo joined 2022 Bremer County Fair Queen Sydney Matthias in chatting with the announcers and tossing T-shirts to the crowd from event sponsors, which the Bremer County Fair website said included Roling Ford, American Saving Bank Tripoli, Pries Crop Services and Hesse Trucking Company.
From the small sample of the competition that was observed, many had ties to businesses with mechanical and engineering aptitudes, including trucking and construction companies and a tractor manufacturer in the surrounding community.
The Combine Demo Derby started with Ron Leistikow at the 150th anniversary for Readlyn, and it has become a staple at the grandstand for the Bremer County Fair.
"Ron was on the Fair Board as well and got it done for the following year for the fair," Derby chair Derek Sommerfelt said. "I was involved as a judge for the first event in Readlyn and the second event at the fair and took over from the previous person that was chair."
Like most fair events, it takes a host of volunteers to ensure the show goes on. Pre-inspections the night before for the newer drivers to make sure everything is safe for them to compete. The track crew helps water the track and secure the barricades. Others gather paperwork from the drivers.
"The thrill of everything going off and having another successful show is awesome," Sommerfelt said. "This is our 17th show and we have only had one rainout so we are lucky in that respect."
Sommerfelt was presented a plaque Wednesday with the announcement he will be retiring from the Bremer County Fair Association Board after 18 years of service.
Sommerfelt will continue running the Combine Demo Derby, he told Waverly Newspapers.
The fans cheering on one of the fair's landmark events helps out the drivers and those that help put on the show.
"It takes three parties to make this happen, the fair board, the crew and the combine drivers," Sommerfelt said. "If we didn't have fans there wouldn't be a point to this so they are great to have and cheer on the drivers."
• Winning the Small Combine Feature was Jacob Mundt in combine no. 20.
• The Large Combine Feature-winner was Logan Buseman (no. 10).
• Medium Combine Feature-winners were Justin Dilger (no. 2) and John Dilger (no. 5).
Prettiest Combine Awards went to:
• J.T. Thomas, in medium class no. 6, who named the entry Mater the Greater.
• Andrew Busch, (large class no. 11), who titled his entry Buschhhhh.
• Kyle Kueker, (large class no. 14), who called his entry Cy-Cow.
• The Tough Luck award went to Nate Brandt, who didn’t make it into the medium heat.