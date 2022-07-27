Spectators packed the bleachers at the Bremer County Fair track and spilled into the roped standing-room areas as the Combine Demolition Derby got underway Wednesday night.

Iowa State University student and Sumner-Fredericksburg alumna Molly Niewoehner’s true rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” moved announcer and self-identified former military member Dennis Tellin enough that he remarked on it.