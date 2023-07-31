When the first heat of the Combine Demo began on a hot summer’s night in Waverly, there was not a bleacher seat to be found. Standing room only. And lots of fans were standing.
Event Coordinator Derrek Sommerfelt told me, “This is the 19th year of competition, and it’s the only one of its kind I know of in Iowa. There might be a couple in Minnesota or Illinois, but this is it for Iowa.” A unique event. He had 23 combines entered in three categories: Small, Medium, and Large.
“We have one driver, Justin Dilger (he won First Prize in the Medium Class), who has been here for 15 years, same combine,” Sommerfelt said. He handed me a five-page document of rules. Very thorough. Lots can go wrong.
These ponderous, unwieldy machines would batter each other until a competitor was rendered incapable of proceeding. When I was given this assignment, I began to wonder what a combine collision looked like.
It looked like nothing I’d ever seen before. Two beasts would gather speed and aim directly at one another. The resulting head-on crash would send their small, rear wheels up into the air. The carnage and chaos were on. Fans cheered their approval with each crunching, impactful encounter.
Combines circled, reversed, evaded, chased. And gradually, as I watched through the twilight, patterns emerged. These things had hardly been built for recreational activity, and they had their vulnerabilities, the most obvious being the wheels, the tires. The big drive tires in the front seemed to hold up fairly well. But the rear ends, with the smaller wheels, were targets. If those were compromised, the driver couldn’t steer. And that, of course, was trouble.
The sounds of tires popping from savage hits peppered the evening. Entire tail assemblies, connecting rods and all, fell off, and the combine would drag its rear end around as best it could, steering with its brakes. Once a combine was that disabled, all the others moved in for the kill and pounded it into something barely recognizable, immobile, still, and the driver capitulated.
From there, it was simply on to the next one until only the victor remained. Survival of the fittest.
Strategies unfolded. Great skill borne of experience was evidenced. It was, in its brutal simplicity, at the same time a kind of intricate chess match punctuated by loud crashes and busted petroleum tanks that hadn’t been well-welded and so spilled diesel fuel (not especially flammable, thank goodness) all over the field.
It was a dance of lumbering machinery, an incongruous march of inevitable destruction. Fans of all ages loved it. And there was sportsmanship. One combine ran over a rear-end assembly that was laying in the middle of the grounds, and it got tangled in his drive wheels. Another driver came over and pushed the stricken combine up so it could move on and continue to compete.
And finally, at night, came the last heat, to be fought by the five Large Class combines that had somehow managed to make it through the heats. It was amazing, the climax of the evening, the culmination of the best of the field. And it became increasingly intense as one combine after another was rendered inoperable.
The last two happened to engage right across the concrete barrier from where I was standing. From up close it was bone-rattling. The eventual winner, Logan Buseman, clearly had the advantage of a combine that was still very maneuverable. I had also noticed as the day proceeded that he had greater speed than the others. He darted in and out of engagement, striking at will. His last opponent had a severely compromised tail end.
The behemoths pounded one another. It was violence. It was two Rocky Mountain rams fighting for supremacy, two elk locking horns in the snow for mating rights. It was primal in that regard. It was the fullback hitting the middle linebacker straight on. It is in our DNA, this instinctive combat node. Any kid who has ever driven a carnival bumper car can understand it. It was galvanizing.
The combines locked up, could not disentangle themselves, and there was a long pause. Sommerfelt came onto the field and talked to both drivers. Neither wanted to quit. So the two machines were pulled apart by towing vehicles, and the competition was engaged anew. Sadly, the combine that had no rear wheels to speak of was virtually helpless. And finally, it was quickly over. Enough.
Buseman has taken the trophy for the fourth year in a row. He’s 21, from Janesville, has the high school Wildcat logo stenciled on his combine, which he bought for $1,200. He won a thousand dollars for Large Class First Place last night – four thousand dollars in four years indicated a good investment that has paid for itself. He figures he’s spent perhaps a grand over time on spare parts. He does all the repairs himself at no cost. After all, he has an entire year to get his beloved Massey Ferguson back to competitive caliber. He had one blown back tire and a lot of dents, superficial compared to what might have happened. He obviously knows what he’s doing. I admired his performance.
After the event, I asked Logan about strategy. “If you get a guy’s rear end out,” he said, “then you can get lined up to make bigger hits.” He was always the aggressor. “You gotta go and get it or you ain’t gonna win.” He continued, “And I’ve learned patience. I’ve studied this. If I get hit in the tail, I don’t try to immediately drive off. That’s how you tear your rear end to pieces. I wait for the other guy to back up, then I get the heck outta there.”
I asked where he goes from here. “We need new guys, young guys,” he said, “or this isn’t going to last.” He also competes in car Figure 8 races in the area, but the Combine Demo is his true love.
“What’s the most fun is to invest so much work in it and then have it pay off.”
That’s why he does it. For now, he likes things the way they are. He was standing on the grass of the pit area, surrounded by a proud and supportive family.
“I have a great life,” he said. Yup...