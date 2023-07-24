For the 19th year, spectators will pack the stands of the Bremer County Fair track to watch the Combine Demolition Derby on July 26.
The Combine Demo Derby started with Ron Leistikow at the 125th anniversary for Readlyn in 2004, and it has become a staple at the grandstand for the Bremer County Fair.
“Ron was on the fair board as well and got it done for the following year for the fair,” Derby chair Derek Sommerfelt said. “I was involved as a judge for the first event in Readlyn and the second event at the fair and took over from the previous person that was chair.”
While Sommerfelt was supposed to be retired from the fair’s auxiliary board, he was only away for a short time.
“They put me back on the auxiliary board,” Sommerfelt said. “So, technically my retirement didn’t last very long.”
Like most fair events, it takes a host of volunteers to ensure the show goes on. Pre-inspections the night before for the newer drivers make sure everything is safe for them to compete. The track crew helps water the track and secure the barricades. Others gather paperwork from the drivers.
While most things about the Combine Demo Derby will remain the same, there are increased payouts for newer drivers.
According to the rule sheet, an extra $500 in show money will be awarded to any competing combine that has never competed in a demolition derby before. Another $250 will be awarded to any competing driver that has never competed at the Bremer County Combine Demo Derby before. A further $500 in show money will be awarded to any competing 9000 series or newer JD combine, or 1600 series or newer Case IH combine.
Prize Money will be awarded as follows: Qualifying Events — $100 for each qualifier (Top two in each heat). Small, Medium and Large Combine Championship ($500 – 1st, $350 – 2nd, $250 – 3rd, $150 – 4th). Showmanship Awards (3-Prettiest, Tough Luck Award — $100 each)
The Derby consists of three classes, small, medium and large, with heats in each class if needed.
“We run those three classes based on the machine size,” Sommerfelt said. “If we have enough combines, we run heats. Say we have eight machines in the medium class, we run two heats of four. After that, we take the top two in each heat and they move on to the championship.”